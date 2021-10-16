Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Oct. 16, 2001
ASOTIN — There’s a new mayor at the helm of this city of 1,095 residents. Steve Cowdrey, 37, was appointed to the position Monday evening by his fellow council members.
———
Cars may be able to pull up to the curb in front of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in the next two to three weeks.
Oct. 16, 1981
The Nez Perce County agent’s office has been asked numerous times lately whether newly fallen walnuts that are blackened are safe and edible, and the answer is yes.
———
Gwen D. Shearer, of Asotin, who was in the lumber business for 25 years in the Grangeville area, has established a $500,000 scholarship endowment at the University of Idaho.