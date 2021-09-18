Stories published in the Lewiston Tribune on ...
Sept. 18, 2001
Lewiston voters will get to decide Nov. 6 if they want to elect a citizen to be full-time mayor. Proponents of changing Lewiston’s form of government turned in another 179 valid signatures Monday, pushing their 21-day drive to get the measure on the ballot over the top.
———
MOSCOW — Voter approval is all that is needed now for residents in northeastern Moscow to have a fire station of their own.
Sept. 18, 1981
Steelhead fishing begins Saturday on the Snake, Salmon and Clearwater rivers. But don’t expect to see many fish. It’s too hot.
———
Lewiston Mayor Delitha Kilgore will not run for reelection in November.