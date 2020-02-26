On the road to spring

Pete Caster/TribuneThe colors of spring are starting to appear in the fields near Mann Lake, while a pickup truck kicks up dust on County Road 480 in the Lewiston Orchards earlier this week.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

