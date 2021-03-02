On the move

A cyclist rides up the Easy Street trail, followed closely behind by two faithful companions, while mountain biking at the U.S. Corps of Engineers Habitat Management Unit near Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston on Monday. This week will see a warming trend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with today’s expected high of 57 followed by projected highs in the 60s in the next few days.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region