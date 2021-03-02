On the move

A cyclist rides up the Easy Street trail, followed closely behind by two faithful companions, while mountain biking at the U.S. Corps of Engineers Habitat Management Unit near Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston on Monday. This week will see a warming trend in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, with today’s expected high of 57 followed by projected highs in the 60s in the next few days.

 August Frank/Tribune

