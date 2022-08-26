Title IX coordinators at area universities answer a wide variety of questions, investigate complaints and make sure their respective schools are in compliance with the federal law.
Erin Agidius, who leads the Office of Civil Rights and Investigations at the University of Idaho, has held the position for seven years.
“My job is really looking at all aspects of compliance to ensure that individuals who are participating in our programs are able to do so successfully, without experiencing discrimination.”
Meeting the letter of the civil rights law is an important part of campus life, for students, faculty and staff members. In addition, federal funding is dependent on compliance.
“We deal with all sorts of discrimination complaints in our office,” Agidius said. “We’re managing cases, fielding emails and answering questions frequently. Sometimes they are low-level things and others require full investigations.”
At Washington State University, Holly Ashkannejhad, has been the director of Compliance and Civil Rights since 2019 and worked in related roles for an additional five years.
“Title IX coordinators collaborate with campus partners to build resources, processes and protocols for addressing and preventing sex discrimination, including sexual harassment, sexual assault, stalking and intimate partner violence,” Ashkannejhad said.
The job includes developing and facilitating training on student and employee rights under the law, handling grievance procedures for complaints and reaching out to individuals who may have experienced misconduct, she said.
In addition, the coordinators are responsible for providing prevention and awareness education, data analysis and record keeping.
“When I think about the past 50 years, the thing that makes me the most proud to work in this field is continuing the legacy of those who came before me,” Ashkannejhad said.
“Title IX history is powerful because it is the history of individuals who stood up for equal rights, including individuals who advocated for their right to participate equally in athletics and educational programs, to establish fair recruitment, hire and promotion protocols, and to have sex and gender-based violence addressed appropriately.”
The people who fought for those rights transformed universities and created a more level playing field for educational communities, Ashkannejhad said.
“Conversations about Title IX have led to wide-spread productive debates about sex discrimination, the role of educational institutions and communities in addressing sex discrimination, and how to be best inform and educate folks about these issues and the impact on people and communities.”
With broader awareness comes an increase in research and interest in these areas, along with more acceptance and ways to report discrimination concerns, she said.
“These shifts will continue to benefit future generations as we take lessons from the past, learn from the current research and data, and drive improvements in our processes and policies.”
Agidius said she considers it a success when a student, faculty or staff member who has engaged in the process at UI refers someone to the office.
“We’re doing the best we can to help the folks who come through our door,” she said.
“We see a variety of questions come through. Some people just want to know about their options. It becomes more challenging when a person says, ‘I want you to know what happened, but I don’t want to get anyone in trouble.’ We can’t guarantee an outcome. We try to be transparent and up front about that, and manage expectations without overwhelming them.”