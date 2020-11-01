Kids dressed as dinosaurs, princesses and superheroes scrambled on the fairway of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club on Saturday to snag as much candy as they could during the club’s trick or treat golf cart parade.
The event, a first of its kind at the club, featured kids’ games like cornhole, and putting and chipping games before the parade started about an hour and a half into the event.
Jennifer Holley, a member of the club since the early 1990s, drove one of the golf carts decked out in Halloween decorations as she tossed candy to the eager kids lining part of the course.
Holley, who was dressed up as a “cemetery fairy,” came out to celebrate her favorite day of the year with her family and grandkids in tow.
“I don’t know of a year that I’ve missed dressing up,” she said. “(Halloween) is my holiday.”
Holley took decorations out of her front yard to cover her golf cart in spider webs, skeletons and rats. It showcased a large black spider on the front windshield.
Other crowd favorites featured a golf cart equipped with a fog machine.
The event brought in more than 100 people, surpassing the expectations of organizers, who had anticipated around 30 people to show up.
Magen Fairley, the food and beverage manager of the club, said the event aimed to provide a family friendly, fun and safe alternative for those looking for Halloween activities locally during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We also are really trying to introduce all people to the golf world who might not be aware of it and the fun that it is,” Fairley said. “It’s such a healthy sport that promotes outdoor activities, engagement, conversations and it’s just a healthy lifestyle. That’s what we want to encourage.”
Tricia Waide, of Lewiston, brought three kids to the event after she noticed a lack of other offerings in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“Most everything else was canceled, so we just came to get the kids out doing things,” Waide said. “I thought it was awesome. I did not anticipate this many people, but it’s been super cool.”
Roben Salzwedel, the bookkeeper and event coordinator of the club, said she was also surprised by the turnout.
“I was hoping we were going to get some kids, but this is crazy. I think it was a definite success,” Salzwedel said. “We’re trying to have more things out here that are not member-only, so we can introduce people to the club and get people out here.”
The club will also hold Christmas events this year that will be open to the public.
