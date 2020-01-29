Members of McCall Girl Scout Troop 159 Juniors (from left) Milee Jensen, 9, Fallynne Leonard, 9, Violet Armacost, 10, and Adalie Weller, 9, adore Charmayne Morrison’s sled dog, Soldier, during a Meet the Mushers event at Idaho First Bank to kick off the third annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge in McCall on Tuesday. The Girl Scouts brought homemade dog treats as gifts for the mushers and their dogs. The 300-mile race begins today at Little Ski Hill and the 100-mile race, for newer mushers, starts Thursday.
A sled dog peers out from a crate at Idaho First Bank in McCall on Tuesday, the day before the start of the third annual Idaho Sled Dog Challenge.