PULLMAN — The Pullman Police Department is encouraging community members to prepare themselves and their families for an unexpected emergency or natural disaster on the 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption.
On May 18, 1980, an earthquake deep below Mount St. Helens triggered an eruption that resulted in widespread devastation that claimed thousands of animals, hundreds of homes, miles of roads and railways, and killed 57 people. Impacts from this single event were felt for hundreds of miles, as ash and debris covered communities across Washington and beyond, Pullman Chief of Police Gary Jenkins said.
“Remember, disaster can strike at any time,” Jenkins said. “Preparedness is the key to survival and recovery.”
An in-depth guide to citizen preparedness, disaster supplies checklist, family communications plan and other resources are available at www.fema.gov/media-library/assets/documents/7877.
Jenkins asks that Pullman residents sign up for emergency notifications from the Whitman County and city of Pullman Emergency Alert System. More information is available from the Pullman police webpage at www.pullman-wa.gov/government/departments/police_department/resident___visitor_information.
The Pullman police provide emergency information, updates, reminders, road closure information and more on their social media outlets: facebook.com/PullmanPD, twitter.com/PullmanPolice and Instagram @pullmanpolice. The Pullman police also encourage residents to download the MyPD app for mobile devices and look for Pullman police on NextDoor.com.