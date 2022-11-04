On Rumble, info proves iffy

FILE - Affidavit printers are lined up at the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix, Sept. 8, 2022. Big tech platforms say they are working hard to address misinformation about voting and elections ahead of the November midterms, but a look at their sites shows they are still struggling to contend with false claims from 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

 AP Ross D. Franklin

Election misinformation is thriving on Rumble, a video sharing platform popular with some conservatives and far-right groups, according to research published Thursday.

Nearly half of the videos suggested by the site in response to searches for common election-related terms came from untrustworthy sources, according to the analysis from NewsGuard, a firm that monitors online misinformation.

