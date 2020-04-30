Aaron “Pee Wee” Jones, 48, of Asotin, adjusts the Hoberman Sphere he was wearing around his head to check the time on his phone because he was on his way to a meeting while walking down Main Street in Lewiston on Wednesday afternoon. “I just like to make people laugh and smile,” Jones said. “If everyone was out there making people smile and laugh, the world would be a better place.”

