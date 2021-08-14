On golden river

August Frank/TribuneRecreating on the water in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Thursday evening meant basking in the golden glow of the setting sun. High temperatures and smoky skies continued Friday and are predicted for the weekend.

 August Frank/Tribune

Recreating on the water in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Thursday evening meant basking in the golden glow of the setting sun. High temperatures and smoky skies continued Friday and are predicted for the weekend.

Tags