On a roll

Pete Caster/TribuneWith the Mtn Dew Skatepark empty, Rebecca Hardin, of Clarkston, performs a “shoot the duck” move while practicing her roller-skating skills Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. Hardin said she grew up ice skating and has been roller-skating regularly for the past few months. “(Roller-skating) is my sanity right now,” she said.

