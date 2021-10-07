With the Mtn Dew Skatepark empty, Rebecca Hardin, of Clarkston, performs a “shoot the duck” move while practicing her roller-skating skills Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. Hardin said she grew up ice skating and has been roller-skating regularly for the past few months. “(Roller-skating) is my sanity right now,” she said.
