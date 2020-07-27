On a golden pond

The reflection of the setting sun paints the Snake River with a golden hue as a kayaker paddles downriver past Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The reflection of the setting sun paints the Snake River with a golden hue as a kayaker paddles downriver past Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston.

Photo by PETE CASTER of the Tribune

Recommended for you