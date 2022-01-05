The omicron variant of COVID-19 has not yet been identified in any patient specimen from the five-county area of north central Idaho, a Public Health – Idaho North Central District spokeswoman said Tuesday.
“Even though the variant has not been confirmed in our region,” Tara Macke said, “this could change at any time. Vaccines and a booster remain the best way to protect from serious illness and hospitalization.
“Cases are increasing, as we expected following holiday celebrations and travel.”
The health district reported two new deaths and 71 cases Tuesday. Both deaths were in Nez Perce County, a man and a woman, one in their 70s and the other in their 90s.
The new infections include six in Lewis County; three in Clearwater County; 14 in Idaho County; nine in Latah County and 39 in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County reported 61 new cases and no new deaths. Garfield County had no updates Tuesday and Asotin County reported 24 new cases Tuesday for a 14-day count of 97, including four hospitalizations.