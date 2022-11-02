LOS ANGELES — The rise of new coronavirus subvariants is continuing to erode the grip the omicron strain BA.5 has held for months, worrying health officials that a winter resurgence of COVID-19 may be ahead.

Eating into BA.5’s long-running dominance are a pair of its own descendants: BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. Like BA.5, the two are subvariants of the original omicron coronavirus strain that walloped the world last fall and winter.

Tags

Recommended for you