Olympia firefighter hired as Lewiston’s deputy fire chief

Greg Rightmier, who has spent the last 27 years with the Olympia Fire Department, has been hired as deputy fire chief with the Lewiston Fire Department, it was announced Monday.
Rightmier replaces Gaylon Waits, who retired in May. Rightmier, who reached the rank of battalion chief at Olympia, was the “unanimous choice” by the hiring committee, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said in a written release.
“We are excited to have Greg join our fire department family and the LC Valley,” Myklebust said.