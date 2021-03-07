Olivia Wise is Potlatch’s 2022 Distinguished Young Woman

POTLATCH — Olivia Wise was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Potlatch on Saturday and was awarded $1,950 in college scholarships.
Wise won awards in each of the five judged categories, which include scholastic, self-expression, talent and interview.
First alternate Jessica Hogaboam was awarded $1,250 in college scholarships, winning awards in spirit, self-expression and interview. Second alternate Sierra Jarrett earned $950 in college scholarships, winning the Be Your Best Self Award and winning awards in spirit and fitness.