Old St. Ignatius Hospital sells to Colfax couple

COLFAX — St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax sold to Landlock Holding LLC for $115,000 on April 23.
The facility at 1009 S. Mill St. was sold by Anthony Griges and Marianne Salib.
Austin Storm and his wife, Laura, are behind Landlock Holding, the proprietor of Bully for You in Colfax and the Storm Cellar in Moscow.
“We’ve been working on this for some time because we love it and think it’s worth preserving,” Austin Storm said. “Of course our goal is preservation.”
He and Laura will partner with the Whitman County Historical Society as an approved project.
“It will be a very big project with a number of phases,” Storm said. “With volunteer and giving opportunities, it really is a project bigger than us. It’ll be a community project to save the building.”
“Ghost tours” of the building will resume and be overseen by the Colfax Chamber of Commerce. They start Thursday and are sold out.
“There’s been sustained interest since the last time,” Storm said.
Former owners Griges and Salib, his wife, operate Cross-Fit locations in Los Angeles.
He and Salib became owners of the building a second time after Derek Fincher, a man they sold it to in Spokane, defaulted on loans in 2019.
Griges contacted Storm, who had been interested in the building for seven years.
“The timing was right for both of us,” Storm said.
A deal was soon put together for the 1893 property, which ceased operations as a hospital in 1968.
“I was glad it went to a local owner,” said Val Gregory, former director of the Colfax Chamber of Commerce, which rented the building from Griges for ghost tours.
“If there’s anybody in Colfax I’d want to own St. Ignatius, it would be Austin Storm. He’s a go-getter. He gets things done,” he added.
An approved project of the Historical Society means it may receive tax-deductible donations.
“The building is in considerably worse shape than seven years ago,” Storm said, noting that he and Laura’s intention is to be owners and stewards of the property.
Storm has set up a website at www.stignatiuscolfax.com to launch the project.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Boise company wants to trade northern Idaho timberland for land around McCall
MCCALL — The Idaho Department of Lands would gain nearly 1,000 more acres than it would trade away around Payette Lake under a land exchange application submitted by Trident Holdings.
Trident proposed to trade 21,241 acres of timberland in northern Idaho for 20,250 acres of state land around McCall, according to the Boise company’s application submitted to the lands department.
Trident does not currently own the northern Idaho timberlands, but has contracts in place to buy the lands upon approval of the land exchange, Trident founder Alec Williams said.
Williams declined to reveal the owners of the timberland or the cost of the contracts.
Disclosing that information could allow someone to duplicate Trident’s proposal, but without Trident’s commitment to conservation and preserving public access on the state lands it would own, Williams said.
Specific parcel information on the northern Idaho lands were included in the application to the state, but the lands department blanked-out that information when a copy was requested by The Star-News.
The information was blanked out because of the protection of “trade secrets” provided by the Idaho Public Records Law, IDL Policy and Communications Chief Scott Phillips said.
IDL staffers are currently reviewing Trident’s application and other proposals for the McCall lands, with a presentation expected to the State Land Board this fall, Phillips said.
If the land board decides to further pursue Trident’s proposal, an independent appraiser would be hired to assign values to the lands, Phillips said.
All of the timberlands Trident would trade are located in Benewah, Clearwater, Latah and Shoshone counties, according to the application submitted to the lands department.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday