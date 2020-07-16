RIGGINS — Idaho Transportation Department crews continued Wednesday to dislodge loose material and place survey targets on a rock cliff above U.S. Highway 95 to determine when it would be safe to begin removing a rockslide that closed the road July 3.
Traffic continues to be diverted through the Old Pollock Road that parallels the highway on the opposite side of the Little Salmon River. Transportation officials have been unable to estimate when the rockfall on the highway will be cleared and traffic can resume as normal.
Huge boulders, some measuring as much as 40 feet in diameter, have continued to crash down onto the highway since the original slide, making it unsafe for crews to begin rock removal. Rock scalers noticed last week that the rock at the top of the cliff was continuing to shift, although there has been no major movement since early this week.
One-lane traffic on the Old Pollock Road is open to passage from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, transportation officials said.