Old Navy may dock in Lewiston

<text>An empty plot of land next to Ulta Beauty at Nez Perce Plaza in Lewiston is the site where Old Navy may build a new store. The clothing chain has applied for a building permit.</text>

 August Frank/Tribune

Plans are taking shape for Old Navy to debut at Nez Perce Plaza in Lewiston.

A building permit application has been submitted to the city of Lewiston for a 12,496-square-foot structure to house a location of the national clothing chain with 60 parking spots. The permit application is currently under review.

Tags

Recommended for you