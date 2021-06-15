Old Glory welcomes you

Pete Caster/TribuneAmerican flags decorate both sides of Sixth Street in downtown Clarkston as a woman walks down the sidewalk. Monday was Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the American flag by resolution of the Second Continental Congress in 1777.

