Old Asotin City Hall building is heading to the auction block

ASOTIN — The former Asotin City Hall building on Second Street will be heading to the auction block.
At Monday night’s City Council meeting, officials voted 5-0 in favor of declaring the parcel as surplus property. Mayor Dwayne Paris said it will now be appraised and put up for bid.
The building is currently rented to attorney Jane Richards, who served as city attorney for about 10 years. She did not renew her contract at the end of December, and attorney Jennifer Douglass is now handling those duties.
During a brief public hearing, Richards asked the mayor why the building was being sold. Paris said the decision was based on the city’s “budget and funds.” In addition, Asotin doesn’t want to be in the rental business, and the property is a liability issue that’s in need of roofing repairs and other updates, he said.
“I’m not sure I’m buying the mayor’s list of reasons for selling it,” Richards told the Lewiston Tribune after the meeting. “However, I am hoping the new buyer will consider continuing to rent to me. I really like being out there.”
Paris said the city went through the proper steps to sell the building, and the council reviewed all of the issues before voting. “Everything was taken into consideration,” the mayor said.
According to local historians, the city purchased the building at 130 Second St. sometime in the 1930s, and prior to that, it was a bank. Asotin City Hall moved to its current location at 121 Cleveland St. in 2008.
In other city business:
Councilor Mervin Schneider said six people participated in a cemetery cleanup Saturday. A Memorial Day service is planned for 11 a.m. Monday at the site, and the mayor will be the speaker.
Charlotte Tuttle, of Asotin, said the Asotin County Fair Board is planning to conduct the Hells Canyon Rodeo on Aug. 6-7 at the fairgrounds. A parade is on the list of the events, along with evening rodeo performances, she said.
On the following weekend, Asotin Days will take place, featuring vendors, a barbecue and other activities. The community celebration is set for Aug. 14-15, Clerk Tiffany Rogers said.
