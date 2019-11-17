SEATTLE — Washington officials are monitoring an oil spill at a refinery.
The Seattle Times reported crews scrambled to contain the spill that happened late Friday at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes.
It wasn’t clear Saturday how much spilled when a barge was transferring about 5 million gallons of crude oil from Alaska to the refinery. Washington state Department of Ecology spokesman Ty Keltner said it appears a much smaller quantity spilled.
Keltner said an inspector will be assessing why the spill occurred. Workers will be looking for any oiled wildlife.
The spill was at the end of a long pier extending into Fidalgo Bay.