Ohrtman named to Idaho aging commission

Dennis Ohrtman, a retired teacher and former member of the Lewiston City Council, was appointed to a four-year term on the Idaho Commission on Aging earlier this summer.
The appointment was made by Idaho Gov. Brad Little. Ohrtman, 74, of Lewiston, takes a seat that was vacated by David Pankey.
Pankey had informally told Ohrtman he was seeking a replacement, and Ohrtman said he was interested.
Ohrtman has been an advocate for senior issues of nutrition, housing and medical care, and also has an interest in issues such as caregiving, isolation of seniors, transportation to appointments, consumer fraud and dementia. So the position on the commission “was a good fit,” Ohrtman said in an email to the Tribune.
Ohrtman was a founder of Valley Meals on Wheels, which started at his church, Trinity Lutheran, before it became a community organization in 1974. He continues to be a meal driver.
Ohrtman’s appointment to the seven-person commission was made in July and will run through July 2026.
Ohrtman was an instructor and associate professor at Lewis-Clark State College from 1969-81 and was an instructor at Lewiston High School from 1981-2009. He served on the Lewiston City Council for eight years and has served on several other boards and commissions over the years.