Ohrtman named to Idaho aging commission

Dennis Ohrtman

Dennis Ohrtman, a retired teacher and former member of the Lewiston City Council, was appointed to a four-year term on the Idaho Commission on Aging earlier this summer.

The appointment was made by Idaho Gov. Brad Little. Ohrtman, 74, of Lewiston, takes a seat that was vacated by David Pankey.

