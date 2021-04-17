I just had the feeling — given the COVID-19 cooking craze and all the hoopla over sourdough — that sooner or later somebody was going to bring up the old Amish friendship bread ponzi scheme.
Cooking, I can understand. Cooking is my favorite hobby. And sourdough is my specialty — a time-tested mixture of flour, water and natural yeast that makes a loaf of bread like your momma used to make. Or maybe your grand-momma. Actually, mommas in my momma’s era were into Wonder Bread.
But I digress.
I got conned several years ago at a ladies’ Bible study group into taking home an Amish friendship bread starter kit. One of the ladies at the Bible study got it from one of her friends in a Methodist Bible study and so she passed it on to us, thinking it would be a nifty way to bake a sweet bread and praise the Lord.
Well, I was skeptical right at the get-go. I’m all for praising the Lord, but I was raising kids and working and pretty darned busy in those days. I usually had to squeeze in praising the Lord between basketball games and newspaper deadlines. I didn’t know if I could add another responsibility.
And responsibility it is. Amish friendship bread comes with a list of instructions that has you tending this mixture for at least a couple of weeks. First you mash the bag of starter every day for a week or so, then add stuff; mash the bag again for another week and then add more stuff, like flour, sugar, eggs, etc., which makes a couple of nice loaves and also about 10 extra gallons to give away to all your lady friends, not only in your own Bible study but even enough to pass along to the Episcopalians.
I mean, we’re talking a boatload of Amish friendship bread starter. And if you figure that all the other ladies in your Bible study group are mashing their bags and passing it along, pretty soon everybody in town is in on the scheme. I tell you, Amish friendship bread is like a virus, which, after this past year, is nothing to sneeze at.
So, sure enough, one day a sweet little lady from some Bible study group showed up at my door and handed me an Amish friendship bread starter. It was because she wanted to spread friendship, she said, and also because she wanted to praise the Lord.
Well, I didn’t know how to turn it down without looking like a jerk. So I accepted her gift, thanked her kindly, closed the door and dumped the starter in the trash.
Well-meaning or not, friends don’t let friends do Amish friendship bread.
