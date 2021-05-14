Oh, the places two wheels can take you

It’s National Bike Month and there’s no better advocate for the outdoor activity than Eric Justis, of Clarkston.
The fit 42-year-old married father of two not only loves riding the region’s numerous off-road trails, he takes joy in the camaraderie of what would seem to be a loner’s sport and the special efforts underway to maintain and improve the network of trails at Craig Mountain in collaboration with Idaho Fish and Game.
“What’s exciting for me to talk about is stuff that we continue to work on with trails,” Justis said. “There’s a lot going into the Craig Mountain area in the spring and summertime. Other riders and I will go out there after work and sometimes on weekends. We’re working with Idaho Fish and Game, mapping things out, doing connector routes and building new trail out there or clearing out old trail and just trying to make more of a network.
“It’s such a pretty area. You drop about 15 degrees in temperature when you go up there on a summer afternoon. It’s beautiful to ride there. People are always amazed how quickly you get out of town and get in a mountain setting and the trees there and great views.”
Craig Clohessy: What do you like most about mountain biking?
Eric Justis: I like the thrill of it, being on an off-road trail, going fast. I really like winding through the woods, if it’s that type of trail. I like the exercise aspect of it too. I enjoy climbing, a little bit of that suffering. And the scenery — you get out to some of these rides that are just in great mountain settings. The ride we did last weekend, there were just awesome views of the Blue Mountains.
CC: How suited is this region to off-road cycling?
EJ: The Northwest and our Inland Northwest are fantastic. Right here locally, there’s Hells Gate State Park that you can ride year-round. Then there’s the Community Park trails, at Skinner Canyon, where we’ve built trails over the past year, year and a half or so. A 45-minute drive up to the north, there’s Moscow Mountain, which has an excellent trail system. ... We have Craig Mountain to the south, just a 30-minute drive or so from Lewiston; Asotin Creek trail, about a 45-minute drive; Field Springs, also about a 45-minute drive.
We’re really in the center of a lot of good trail riding areas. And if you go a little farther out, then you can get to some of the parks like Silver Mountain, Brundage, Tamarack, Schweitzer Mountain.
CC: Do you have a favorite place that you bike or do you like the variety?
EJ: I do like the variety. My favorite places here nearby are Moscow Mountain, there’s just so many trails there, and Craig Mountain. And for just a quick spin in town you can’t beat Skinner Canyon at Community Park (near the new Lewiston High School in the Orchards).
CC: How expensive is it to get started?
EJ: Well, it can be as expensive as you want. Typically if somebody is getting into a new sport, they’re going to start off a little more entry level on their equipment and everything. But they could pick up a good bike for between $700 and $1,000 and it would be a named-brand bike from a bike shop. ... (At the top range), you see a lot of bikes that are out there on the trails that are $4,000-$5,000. You could certainly go above that, but you see quite a few even around here that are in that range. You have your helmet, shorts, shoes, gloves and that stuff where you’re going to spend another $400-$500.
The shorts to me are essential, the helmet to me is definitely essential, and shoes, depending on what kind of pedals you’re running, you pretty much have to have certain bike shoes as well.
CC: Which do you prefer, off-road versus road cycling, because you do some riding on the street?
EJ: It’s about a 90/10 split for me. First off, no cars. That’s one challenge here is if you’re going to ride from home, you’re going to deal with some highway traffic and not a lot of shoulder in some areas. But no cars, and I’ve just always liked riding in the dirt. I used to ride motorcycles. ... I started racing motocross when I was pretty young, so I’ve just always liked that feel.
CC: You’ve done a little bit of competitive mountain bike riding. What opportunities are there for that around this area?
EJ: There are (mountain bike) downhill races at Tamarack, Brundage ... any of the parks. Jug Mountain, by McCall, does some racing as well. And then you have more cross-country racing up in Coeur d’Alene and the Spokane area.
CC: You grew up in Nebraska and went to college in California. What brought you to the valley?
EJ: My wife is from Clarkston and she came up here for work, and her family being here, and I liked the Northwest as well and all the outdoor activity.
CC: You’re a financial adviser. How did you get involved in that career?
EJ: I got talking with one of my partners here who is my brother-in-law and he wanted to bring on another person to expand the team. I liked the aspect of getting into a business where you can build a practice and have good flexibility with it and it was a great fit.
CC: You’ve been involved in a number of ways in the community, from Rotary to the chamber of commerce. What’s your motivation?
EJ: A big drive initially — I’m being very frank — was networking, because I wasn’t from here and I needed to get involved in the business community and so networking really drew me. Then it was getting involved in their objectives, their purpose that really kept me going at it, and I enjoyed as well. I found being on the board of the chamber very rewarding because you’re just very plugged in to the business community. I work in a small office with just three or four people here, so I expanded that professional involvement.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.