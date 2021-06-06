Oh, deer! McCall ponders what to do with ‘town herd’

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
McCALL — McCall’s “town herd” of deer could be trapped and relocated next year under a plan aired last week to the McCall City Council.
The plan would start by adopting a law banning people from feeding deer and other wildlife in the city of McCall, a move council members signaled support for last Thursday.
“Some people really like seeing the cute little deer in their yard and they like seeing the fawns in the spring,” McCall Mayor Bob Giles said. “But it’s not sustainable, it’s not natural.”
A draft of the proposed law is expected to go before City Council at a future meeting, though a date has not yet been set. A public hearing would be required before the law could be passed.
If the law is adopted, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game would respond next winter by trapping and relocating as many of the deer as possible to areas near Emmett, Brownlee and Riggins.
“The biggest effort would be the first winter following the passage of that ordinance,” McCall Fish and Game Wildlife Manager Regan Berkley told council members.
“That’s simply because if you let it go a whole winter and folks really do stop feeding, then you end up with a bunch of deer that just hang around town and die,” Berkley said.
The trapping and relocating effort would continue as long as it remains effective, but Berkley said deer are likely to remain in town for “several winters afterward.”
“I suspect there will be a few folks that are still feeding in town for a little while too,” she said. “So, there’s a little bit of a push and pull there.”
Berkley cautioned that while people feeding deer may have good intentions, the consequences can range from putting other people in danger to even killing the deer.
“The deer can struggle with certain types of feed,” she said. “Basically, they derive no nutrition from it and can starve even with a full stomach.”
Enforcement of the feeding ban would start with a warning and education, as well as “sit-down conversations” with local residents who are known to feed the deer, McCall Police Chief Justin Williams said.
“We’ve got many locations that are already identified,” Williams said. “We created this problem, we need to work together to solve it.”
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
Whitman County elected officials get 7% salary increase
COLFAX — Whitman County elected officials will get a 7 percent raise next year, while the sheriff’s pay will go up 10 percent.
The county’s volunteer salary commission met May 18 to decide the pay scale for 2022.
Last year, no raise was provided for 2021 as a result of tighter budgets after the arrival of COVID-19. The year before, raises were 3 percent.
The increase for 2022 was set at twice the usual 3 percent per-year, cost-of-living increase plus a little more, according to the commission report.
The salary commission is comprised of 10 people, four from specific industries by state law, and then six are drawn at random from voter rolls and asked to join.
The group meets in May every year to make decisions for the following year.
Changes are often made by comparing pay rates in similar-sized counties such as Douglas, Kittitas, Jefferson, Stevens and Okanogan.
The Whitman County sheriff’s annual salary in 2022 is about $118,000. It compares with the Pullman police chief’s salary. The sheriff’s past raises were 9 percent in 2013, 7.4 percent in 2017 and 10 percent in 2019.
County commissioners’ pay increases their annual salaries by $5,208 to $79,632, according to county records.
In the past, county officials received varied raises:
2012: No county elected officials received a raise
2013: County commissioners pay increased 7.9 percent, all others 9 percent
2014-16: Raises for elected officials spanned from 2-2.4 percent
2020: Officials receive a 3 percent salary increase
2021: No county elected officials received a raise
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday