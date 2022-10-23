Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear online Monday at lmtribune.com.
McCALL — County and city officials said Monday they hope to have new no-wake zones on Payette Lake and Lake Cascade in place by next summer’s boating season.
Valley County commissioners and council members from McCall and Cascade reviewed the latest version of the Valley County Waterways Management Plan, which calls for expanded no-wake zones.
The next step is for the elected bodies to adopt the plan, after which specific ordinances would be drafted to put the plan’s provisions into place.
No dates had been set this week by any of the bodies to adopt the plan.
The plan would not change any rules on lakes and rivers in Valley County, but sets standards that advise what rules should be adopted. Any ordinance changes would require a public hearing.
McCall City Council member Colby Nielsen called the plan a “good framework for moving forward.”
“We can have this as a reference to say this is what we’ve agreed upon county-wide on what we want for our waterways,” Nielsen said.
The plan urges no wake zones where the water is 10 feet deep or less.
Also recommended are expanding some parts of the current 300-foot no-wake zones on Payette Lake and Lake Cascade to 500 feet.
The changes are intended to protect the shorelines from waves caused by boats, especially wake boats that create large waves behind them to allow for hands-free surfing.
The 500-foot zone would include areas with sensitive wildlife, river inlets, high traffic areas like marinas, and shoreline with docks and homes.
The 10-foot-deep restriction would prevent propeller wash and wakes from disturbing the lakebed and stirring up sediment.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday
New leader of Mountain View School District ‘not looking to enhance my career’
GRANGEVILLE — Steve Higgins is in a good place.
“I’m not ladder climbing, I’m not looking to enhance my career,” he said. “When I’m finished here, I will go back to my little farm on the prairie.”
Higgins was hired during the summer as the new Mountain View School District 244 superintendent, replacing Todd Fiske, who served in the position for two years. Higgins and his wife, Mary, live in the Winona area. They have two grown sons and will soon have three grandchildren.
“Why did I take the job?” he laughed. “I get asked this a lot.”
Mountain View had been in turmoil the past few years, failing three levies and experiencing public challenges within the board and in teacher negotiations as well.
“I had been approached by some community members, and I had visited with some staff,” Higgins said. “What it came down to was I thought I could help.”
Higgins said the nine years he spent as a principal at Grangeville High School “were among the best in my career.” He most recently served as Kamiah Joint School District 304 superintendent for three years.
“I’m not looking to move up anywhere else — so I am in a unique position to be able to speak a little more freely, be a little more pointed,” he said. “I would never do anything to hurt the district, but I am at a point where I know this is not about me. It’s about educating our students.”
He said some of those students are his relatives, many are children of friends and someday could be his grandchildren.
“My hope is to help the district get back on a level plane,” Higgins stated. “It’s not long-term, it’s not forever, but I want to do what I can do now, as long as I can do it with integrity.”
Higgins has been concentrating on board relations and the district staff. He spends one day a week at the Kooskia schools and has visited Elk City as well.
“We have a good team of teachers and I’ve enjoyed seeing them in action,” he said.
He said he is appreciating getting to know the board members who look at things from different angles to come to decisions.
“I think that’s good, and they have allowed me some latitude to help solve some problems or work out certain situations and that’s been helpful,” he said. “I believe they are asking questions and being thoughtful, desiring the best for our kids.”
— Lori Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday