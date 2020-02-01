Officials wade through flood-control ideas

Lewis County officials are trying to figure out how to prevent Lawyer Creek, which runs through the middle of Kamiah, from overflowing its banks and flooding parts of town.
During high water last spring, part of the creek topped its banks and came within inches of inundating Empire Lumber Co., located near the mouth of the creek, and the Kamiah City Park.
“They temporarily threw some rock in it to divert the water, but since then (emergency management officials) have been working to come up with a plan to repair that and elevate the problem area,” said Greg Johnson, chairman of the Lewis County Commission.
“This is going to be a long, drawn-out thing, we think, because (the county is) determining ownership (of property along the streambank) and where to get the money to do it properly.”
Bob West, Lewis County’s emergency management coordinator, said in the 1960s when Lawyer Creek was dredged “they put the spoils on the bank and created what was referred to as a levy. Over the years, that’s deteriorated, and now the river has so much sediment the water is running shallower (and creating) more issues. And that’s what we’re up against right at the moment.”
West reported to the commissioners this week that the Army Corps of Engineers determined that the estimated 3,000 feet of creek bank that runs through town and into the Clearwater River is not an actual levy and was not intentionally designed to hold back the water.
West said much of the land through which the creek runs is owned by the Nez Perce Tribe, along with other private landowners and the city. One of the first tasks will be to determine who will take responsibility for addressing future flooding problems and overseeing the work.
“We are addressing the different methods and possibilities,” West said. “Nothing has been confirmed; it’s all in the works.”
Johnson said any work on the creek would have to be approved and coordinated with various state and federal agencies, but his No. 1 concern “is to make sure Empire Lumber doesn’t get flooded out, and then after that we’ll just have to see what (the engineers) say. There’s been so many things suggested and possibilities that it’s mind-boggling.”
