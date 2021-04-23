COVID-19 vaccine appointments have decreased recently at Public Health – Idaho North Central District, even though the percentage of the population vaccinated in the area is far below what experts believe will provide herd immunity.
“We are concerned that we are already seeing a sharp drop-off in vaccine uptake,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist, who spoke at a media briefing earlier this week.
Appointments for COVID-19 shots have decreased in all five counties in the last week or two, said Scott Schlegel, a spokesman for Public Health – Idaho North Central District, in a Thursday email.
“We continue to fill our clinics, though it’s clear that, as a region, we have transitioned from vaccine scarcity, to a more readily available supply,” said Frank Harrill, vice president of security at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, which has hosted almost 40 immunization clinics in Lewiston and Pullman.
“We anticipate reducing the frequency and scale of our vaccine clinics over the next month or so, as conventional providers like hospitals, pharmacies and other medical providers are able to satisfy the demand for primary doses,” Harrill said in an email.
The working number Idaho is using for herd immunity is somewhere around 80 percent, recognizing that people who have had COVID-19 have some protection against the illness, even though it’s still recommended they get vaccinated, Hahn said.
A total of 36 percent of north central Idaho residents who are 16 years old and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to figures from the state of Idaho.
In southeastern Washington, 28 percent of Whitman County residents, 24 percent of Asotin County residents and 20 percent of Garfield County residents have received at least one dose, according to state numbers. Those percentages are among all residents, including children, in each county.
Public health experts are using a number of strategies to encourage people to get vaccinated, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said at a media briefing this week.
While the state recognizes people’s views about the vaccine vary based on their political affiliation, its approach focuses on facts, Jeppesen said, noting vaccination provides the best shot at getting Idaho back to normal, preserving jobs and having children back in school.
“I think regardless of political ideology, all of us ... would like to see life go back to a nonpandemic state,” he said.
Part of the effort involves making sure health care providers are comfortable answering any questions their patients have about being vaccinated and having doses conveniently available once individuals decide they are ready, said Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, who also participated in the media briefing.
Some of the recent decline in immunizations is connected to the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration review rare instances of severe blood clots, Hahn said.
The other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, have a growing safety record, including among those who got shots about a year ago in trials. It’s also important to remember that contracting COVID-19 carries serious health risks, Hahn said.
“We’re learning more and more about people who have had long-term complications from that infection and to consider that as well,” she said. “It’s not an easy conversation, but I think that’s the other thing we can try to do to balance the perception of risk.”
