ASOTIN — Asotin County officials are trying to get a long-awaited road project back on track before federal and state funding runs out.
At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Commissioners Chris Seubert and Brian Shinn said improvements to Snake River Road have been on hold for 11 years over cultural resources. Funding previously secured for the project will go away next year if it’s not used.
The biggest holdup has been getting approval from the Nez Perce Tribe to move forward, Shinn said. Several state and federal agencies also have been working on the project, along with Asotin County.
The “lack of engagement” from the tribe could put the project in jeopardy, Shinn said. Officials have been waiting from a memorandum of understanding or a meeting with the tribe to get the ball rolling again.
Seubert said a pile of gravel for the project has been sitting unused for almost 12 years on private property.
“We’ve spent a lot of money on this, and we want to get the project completed,” he said.
Public Works Project Engineer Craig Miller said if all of the other agencies sign off on the road work, and Asotin County has done everything possible to meet the conditions and there’s still an impasse, it could move forward without the tribe’s blessing.
“That hasn’t happened in my career, and I hope it doesn’t,” Miller said.
Several valuable anthropological sites dot the banks of the Snake River along the Washington-Idaho border. Over the years, Nez Perce cultural remains have been found in the area, including a skull near Buffalo Eddy, which is known for its petroglyphs and pictographs, carved hundreds or even thousands of years ago.
The road department plans to honor all cultural or environmental requirements from the Nez Perce Tribe and state and federal historical preservation agencies during the Snake River Road upgrades, Miller said.
In other county business:
During a public hearing on applying for federal funding to help low-to-moderate-income families in Clarkston and Asotin, Cynthia Tierney, community services director, said an additional $98,333 is available. The cities of Asotin and Clarkston will have to sign off on the application for it to move forward.
If awarded, the money would be used by Community Action Partnership on its “Future Stories” program, officials said. About 20 families have been helped through the program during the coronavirus pandemic.
During the presentation, Kristin Schmidt, who works for Community Action Partnership, provided two examples. A single mother of three could no longer work when the pandemic forced schools to close last spring. She found a part-time job but was again sidelined by COVID-19, and the program assisted her with three months of rent, which allowed her to cover other expenses.
A single father who was laid off because of the pandemic also received rent assistance, along with coaching on how to apply for food assistance and other resources, she said.
“Good things are happening in our community at a time when people are feeling pretty desperate,” she told the commissioners via a Zoom call.
Tierney was given the green light to provide a template letter for each city to consider. The county is accepting public comments on the issue until noon Friday. The commissioners can be reached at (509) 243-2060, by email or at the annex in Asotin.
An agreement between the county and the Asotin County Fire District was approved with a 3-0 vote. It allows the courts to use the fire hall at 2377 Appleside Blvd. for trials at a cost of $500 per day. The large building is needed for social distancing on a temporary, emergency basis because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.
