ONTARIO, Ore. — A person imprisoned at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19, officials said.
The death marks the second of an inmate who tested positive for the virus in custody of the Oregon Department of Corrections.
The person who died, a man between the ages of 60 and 70, was tested Tuesday, officials said. The prison is in Malheur County, where cases have increased so much in the past month that Gov. Kate Brown moved the county from Phase 2 of reopening back to Phase 1, effective Monday (see related story, Page 3D).