Most of the fires started by waves of lightning storms that swept across Idaho, Oregon and Washington this week have failed to grow significantly.
The storms touched off at least 25 fires in north central Idaho and nearly 90 in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington. Firefighters in the three states are busy tracking down the blazes, most of which have failed to grow beyond a few acres.
The Schissler Fire near Red River Hot Springs, the largest in the region, has covered about 722 acres. A Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of firefighting efforts there Thursday. The fire started from a lightning strike Monday and grew quickly, but has been quiet in recent days. There are several structures in the area, and some roads and trails have been closed. More information on the fire is available on inciweb.nwcg.gov/.
On the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, fire officials have dispatched personnel to 18 fires based on the potential threat they pose. Agency officials are gathering information on more fires, according to a news release.
The Double Fire in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area has covered about 5 acres and promoted Forest Service officials to close some nearby trails. The fire is 1 mile east of May Lake and near Bailey Mountain. Trail 619 is closed from its junction with Trail 421 to the junction with Trail 618. Trail 618 is closed from the North Fork of Moose Creek to Maple Lake Peak.
The Transfer Fire on the Mount Idaho Grade east of Grangeville, which started Monday, has burned about 50 acres and is 60 percent contained. Some crews have been demobilized from the fire, which is no longer threatening homes in the area. Other crews continue to mop up and secure lines.
“They are just working really hard on it to make sure we have it good and out so residents can be confident they are safe,” said Idaho Department of Lands spokeswoman Robbie Johnson.
The Wheatland Fire north of Kendrick is contained. It started early Wednesday morning near the top of the Potlatch River canyon and threatened a structure Wednesday, said Karen Robinson of the Idaho Department of Lands. Several engines from multiple agencies worked on the fire and some crews continue to mop up there.
The Mission Fire west of Winchester has been controlled, said Jed Pentzer, assistant fire warden for the Craig Mountain office of the Idaho Department of Lands. The fire burned 18 acres.
Smokejumpers are working to supress the 15-acre Rattlesnake Fire on the southern breaks of the Salmon River west of the Joseph Plains. Pentzer said the fire is not yet contained, but not actively growing.
On the Pomeroy District of the Umatilla National Forest, a small fire near Big Butte west of Anatone has been controlled. The Rattlesnake Fire in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness Area has burned about 5 acres in grass, timber and downed trees, according to a Forest Service news release. Access to the fire has been made more difficult by flood damage to roads in the Tucannon drainage.
The Morris Canyon Fire off of Cloverland Road in Asotin County has burned 57 acres and is 10 percent contained, said Tom Schoenfelder of the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
“Things are good. They are progressing with line construction,” he said.
