Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.