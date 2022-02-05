Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington on Friday, bringing the toll for the week to 14.
The deaths reported Friday included two in Nez Perce County and one in Latah County, according to the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website. Those deaths included two women and one man; two of the people were in their 70s and one in their 60s.
Asotin County Public Health also reported that a man between the ages of 80 and 100 died of the virus.
New cases numbers continued their recent downward trend, with north central Idaho adding 93 on Friday. Whitman County, which didn’t post an update Thursday, has added 136 cases since Wednesday.
While the case numbers seem to be going down, death totals are rising. A total of 15 deaths were reported in January in the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. This week’s death toll was just one short of that number.