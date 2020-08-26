Tuesday was another record-setting day for COVID-19 cases in the area, as public health officials in the region reported 92 more cases.
There have been 857 cases and 21 deaths from COVID-19 in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho since the pandemic began. Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties in Washington have reported 315 cases and two deaths from the disease since this winter. Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties have reported 542 cases and 19 deaths since the pandemic was declared this winter.
Whitman County reported 49 more cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 261 cases, including 120 since Saturday. Whitman County now has the most reported cases of COVID-19 in the region. No one has died from the disease in Whitman County, according to public health officials there.
“We have seen an increase in COVID-19, specifically in Pullman and largely in the 18-29 age group,” Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said. “It is unknown if the outbreak will continue to grow exponentially.”
Whitman County reported seven females and one male younger than the age of 19 with positive tests for COVID-19, along with 17 women and 23 men between the ages of 20-39 and one man between the ages of 40-59. All were said to be self-isolating and in stable condition. Whitman County has reported only two hospitalizations because of COVID-19 this year.
“It is also unknown if and when the increase in activity will spread beyond this demographic to the broader community,” Henderson said. “If it spreads to the broader community we can expect increased hospitalizations 7-10 days later and potentially fatalities 7-10 days following hospitalizations.”
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 42 new cases Tuesday. Latah County led the count with 23 and Nez Perce County had 17. Idaho and Lewis counties each reported one new case. Nez Perce County has had 19 people die from COVID-19 this year, but none since early May.
Latah County reported three females ages 10-19; six women in their 20s; three men in their 20s; one man and one woman in their 30s; one man and one woman in their 40s; three women and two men in their 50s; and two men in their 70s tested positive for COVID-19. Public health officials report 133 active cases and 82 who have recovered from the disease in Latah County.
Nez Perce County reported two boys and one girl between the ages of 0-9; six females between the ages of 10-19; three women in their 30s; three women in their 40s; and two men in their 50s who tested positive. Health officials report 128 active cases in the county, along with 112 people who have recovered from the disease.
Health officials reported a Lewis County woman in her 30s contracted the disease, along with an Idaho County woman in her 50s. There are currently 12 active cases in Idaho County, with 27 people who have recovered. All eight cases in Lewis County are considered active.
Asotin County reported one new case, bringing its total to 50 cases since the pandemic began. Two people in Asotin County have died from COVID-19. Two people have been hospitalized with the disease in Asotin County.
Garfield and Clearwater counties did not have any new cases to report Tuesday. Clearwater County has six cases still considered active by health officials, while 15 people have recovered. No one in Garfield County has been hospitalized from the disease.
Idaho reported 405 new cases Tuesday and 12 more Idahoans died. The Gem State has reported 30,475 cases and 326 deaths.
As of Saturday, which is the latest data provided by the state for hospitalizations, Idaho reported 160 people in 46 hospitals across the state because of COVID-19 and 47 people were in intensive care units because of the disease.
The state reports a total of 1,284 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19. Idahoans hospitalized by the disease include 33 younger than 18; 88 between the ages of 18-29; 106 in their 30s; 141 in their 40s; 172 in their 50s; 234 in their 60s; 255 in their 70s; 196 in their 80s; 57 in their 90s; and two 100 or older.
Washington reported 334 new cases Tuesday and nine more deaths. There have been 71,705 cases and 1,876 deaths. The state reports 6,595 people have been hospitalized due to the disease.
UI fraternity members moved to on-campus housing
University of Idaho fraternity members of Beta Theta Pi were moved to on-campus housing for possibly violating the school’s protocols related to COVID-19, UI Director of Communications Jodi Walker said.
Walker said the 22 students moved to university housing makes up the entire freshman class of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
“We had some concerns of possible violations of the Healthy Vandal Pledge,” Walker said. “So they’re working directly with the Dean of Students Office to address those concerns and come up with a plan to go forward.”
She said UI faculty, staff and students must acknowledge the Healthy Vandal Pledge, which outlines safety measures like face coverings, social distancing and daily symptom monitoring that UI affiliates must follow to be on campus this fall.
Walker did not say what protocols were potentially violated but that there were concerns from the Dean of Students Office about behaviors that did not fall in line with what the university expects of its students, especially this fall.
Moscow police responded to an incident last week at Beta Theta Pi.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man needing medical attention in the early morning hours of Aug. 19 at Beta Theta Pi, according to a Moscow Police Department report.
The report stated several members of the fraternity told police the 18-year-old fraternity member “had a rough night” but was totally fine. One member said the man was responsive and speaking with members. The same member told police moments later that members were attempting to carry the man from his room.
A police officer at that time advised emergency medical services personnel to enter the fraternity house, where the man was lying on the floor unresponsive.
“He did not respond to sternum rubs and his eyes would not respond to light,” the report stated.
The man was treated by EMS and taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
MPD Capt. Will Krasselt said police are not investigating the incident further.
Walker said she had not seen the police report. She said she was not sure if the transfer of the 22 freshmen to university housing was because of one incident or more than one, but that “we’re dealing with Healthy Vandal Pledge concerns, not hazing concerns.”
Salmon River Art Guild cancels fall regional show
The Salmon River Art Guild is canceling its annual fall regional art show that was scheduled for October in Riggins because of COVID-19.
“SRAG is looking forward to resuming in 2021,” Kathryn Van Acker said in an email.
Garrett Cabeza of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News contributed to this report. Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.