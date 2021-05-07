Officials raise concerns about property tax bill

Local officials are worried that hastily passed property tax legislation sitting on Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk could have serious consequences for local budgets and needy senior citizens.
Republican Rep. Mike Moyle, of Star, just introduced House Bill 389 on Monday, and it already passed both chambers of the Idaho Legislature by Thursday despite some bipartisan opposition. Among other measures, the 26-page bill would increase the homeowner’s exemption by $25,000 to $125,000 and cap participation in the state’s “circuit breaker” program at 125 percent of a county’s median home value, starting next year.
Nez Perce County Assessor Dan Anderson said the latter provision could make about 10 percent of the county’s approximately 1,100 homeowners who benefit from the circuit breaker ineligible for the program, which reduces property taxes based on income. He said the numbers would be worse in areas like Kootenai, Ada and Canyon counties, where home values are skyrocketing.
“Will that kick some people off? Probably. How many? I don’t know at this particular point in time,” Anderson said, adding that assessments on even lower-priced homes have been creeping up. “We have to run a list of all those circuit breaker people and look at each appraisal to make sure they didn’t go that far above the median sale to see if they qualify or not. To have them get kicked out because they may exceed that is kind of punitive.”
Anderson also said the $25,000 increase in the homeowner’s exemption isn’t nearly enough to keep pace with the overall blistering rise in housing prices statewide.
“That extra $25,000 exemption doesn’t mean much,” Anderson said while noting that the positive effect for homeowners should be greater locally, where the median taxable value would be around $130,000 after subtracting a $125,000 homeowner’s exemption. “Here, that at least gets it up to a $250,000 house. At the very least, I think that the Legislature is finally getting a clue that when they capped (the exemption at $100,000 in 2016), it was just not keeping pace with today’s market.”
The bill also features new limits on the growth of local government budgets that have alarmed city of Lewiston officials like Community Development Director Laura Von Tersch. She said the measure went through the House and Senate so quickly that she hasn’t been able to analyze it.
“The city has not had time to thoroughly review the impacts at this time, but are concerned it may be a very large sum of money impacting our ability to provide services and meet community needs,” she said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune.
District 6 Republicans Rep. Mike Kingsley and Sen. Dan Johnson both voted against the bill, as did Democratic District 5 Sen. David Nelson (who voted by proxy). District 5 Republican Reps. Brandon Mitchell and Caroline Troy voted yes, as did District 7 Republicans Sen. Carl Crabtree, Rep. Priscilla Giddings and Rep. Charlie Shepherd.
The bill passed in the House on a 35-22 vote, then in the Senate by a closer 19-16 margin. Asked Thursday if the governor will sign the bill, press secretary Marissa Morrison Hye said Little does not typically comment on pending legislation.
