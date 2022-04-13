Officials: Progress coming to Pullman

PULLMAN — This year, Pullman residents can expect more progress on downtown improvements, two roundabouts and a new water meter system.
These were a few of the updates Pullman city officials provided to the public during the annual “State of the City” address Tuesday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
On the day after Pullman’s 134th birthday, Mayor Glenn Johnson kicked off the address in front of a large crowd filled with other community and business leaders.
Johnson said the city council’s goals include revitalizing the downtown core, promoting economic development, enhancing boards and commissions, and strengthening communications with the public.
Pullman Public Works Director Shawn Kohtz said this year the city is gathering public input and will begin preliminary design on the upgrades to downtown based on the downtown master plan.
BDS Planning & Urban Design completed the plan in 2020 with the goal of improving the design, accessibility and economic vitality of the downtown core.
Kohtz said any construction based on the master plan should begin in 2023.
Construction that residents can expect this year includes two new roundabouts. One will be located at the intersection of Terre View Drive and Northwood Drive. The other will be on Albion Road and State Route 27.
This summer, Terre View Drive will be resurfaced from Airport Road to State Route 270. Crews will also resurface Center Street from City View Street to Itani Drive this year.
Kohtz said residents can anticipate a new advanced water meter system to be installed this year. The system will transmit data in real time so residents can quickly find out how much water they are using.
“They can detect a leak at any given time and say, ‘OK, I need to call my plumber and get this taken care of,’” Kohtz said.
Johnson said the city is working with Washington State University to secure a location on university property for a third fire station on the east side of the city.
“It’s a faster response to (SR) 270, faster response to WSU and a faster response to the airport,” Johnson said. “So, we got a pretty good location and we’ll see how that goes along.”
The total number of calls the fire department received last year reached 2,939. That is up 30% from 2020 and is a record high.
Meanwhile the Pullman Police Department saw the lowest crime rate in the city since 2005, according to data provided at Tuesday’s event. This year, Cmndr. Jake Opgenorth will replace Chief Gary Jenkins after Jenkins retires in July.
