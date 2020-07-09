Officials plan to start enforcing Washington mask order

Clarkston businesses that fail to enforce the governor’s new “No Mask, No Service” order could wind up in hot water with the state.
On Wednesday, Asotin County Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said retailers who serve mask-less customers may face fines or lose their business licenses. Public health officials are obligated to report violations to Labor and Industries, and community members can also file complaints.
“We’re mandatory reporters for people who disobey public health directives,” Woodbury said. “There are very few legitimate reasons not to wear a mask. If someone has a valid medical reason, they are probably at high risk for COVID anyway, and should be getting deliveries or using curbside services.”
Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand and Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said their departments are trying to educate the public about Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide order, which went into effect Tuesday.
Clarkston police were called to Walmart on Wednesday because an Idaho shopper was refusing to wear a mask. The woman told police she “lives in the land of the free,” and was reportedly served at the store. Public health officials plan to visit with the manager today to emphasize the importance of following the rules.
People who don’t wear masks can be barred from Washington establishments, even if they claim to have a health exemption, county officials said.
“I would urge everyone to take a common-sense approach,” Prosecutor Ben Nichols said. “Be polite, be respectful and follow the law.”
Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region on Wednesday, including six in north central Idaho and two in Whitman County.
The cases confirmed in the Public Health – Idaho North Central District were all women between the ages of 20 and 70. Two are from Clearwater County, two reside in Idaho County, one is in Latah County and one lives in Nez Perce County. The total number of confirmed and probable cases in the district now stands at 154.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it is crucial that we remain vigilant to slow the spread,” said public health spokeswoman Tara Macke. “Let’s do our part, make smart choices, keep wearing masks and taking the necessary steps so we can help everyone stay healthy.”
The north central district has also seen 19 deaths, the last of which was reported May 7. The deaths were all among people 70 or older, and all but one of those who died were residents at Life Care Center of Lewiston.
Whitman County received two new positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday, bringing the county’s overall tally to 49. Both patients are men, one between the ages of 20 and 39 and one between 40 and 59, and they are stable and isolating at home.
The latest community event canceled because of the pandemic is Asotin Days, which typically takes place in early August. City officials said the celebration is on hiatus for 2020.
