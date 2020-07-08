Idaho Transportation Department officials plan to open U.S. Highway 95 to intermittent traffic today after a geological assessment indicates a rockslide that has closed the road since Friday is settling down.
“It is decreasing,” said Jared Hopkins, operations engineer for the transportation department. “It looks like it’s stabilizing but we are continuing to monitor it. We have a surveyor who’s continuing to monitor and comparing the data from the last survey. Right now for two to three days we have rock scalers on the slope. They’re prying smaller rocks loose.”
The rockslide 6 miles south of Riggins happened Friday morning when huge boulders rumbled down the canyon wall at milepost 188 near the Sheep Creek rest area and inundated the roadway for about 125 feet and 40 feet deep.
Transportation crews have been on scene continuously working to build a temporary road around the slide. They also are beginning to put gravel and install culverts on the Old Pollock Road on the opposite side of the river. Hopkins said that route could be used as an emergency detour in case more rocks fall from the canyon rim. The Old Pollock Road belongs to Idaho County but has been closed to traffic for about a year and a half. Commissioners have said it would cost about $1.5 million to repair and have been looking for financial assistance to do the work.
Hopkins said transportation officials have been meeting twice a day to compare the data on the rockslide and to verify whether it is safe to open the highway to traffic.
When it does reopen, he said, traffic will be restricted to one lane and momentarily halted for about 20 minutes each time while rock scalers remove smaller rocks from the hillside.
“So it’s going to be fairly inefficient travel but we’re starting to open it up,” he said.
In other department news, Dan McElhinney was named the transportation department’s new Chief Operations Officers on Tuesday. He will begin work in August.
McElhinney will oversee more than 12,000 lane miles of highways and roads, more than 1,800 bridges on the state highway system, the highway construction and operations and highway development areas, along with six district offices in the state.
McElhinney has been working for the California Department of Transportation in Stockton, where he serves as District 10 director.
