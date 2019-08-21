BOISE — Idaho officials are increasing logging on state lands by more than 30 percent and plan to build a seed orchard in northern Idaho to plant trees to replace those cut down.
The Idaho Land Board on Tuesday voted to ramp up harvest on the state’s forests over a four-year span to bring in about $20 million more annually for beneficiaries, mainly public schools. Members of the board also approved a $165,000 plan by the Lands Department to start a seed orchard on state land near the Lewiston Orchards to provide western larch and Douglas fir seed.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Lands told Gov. Brad Little and other board members that a better method of inventorying the state’s timber holdings found significantly more timber available for cutting. The department said cutting mature stands will reduce the risk of loss because of disease, insects and wildfires.