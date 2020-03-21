Officials from District 2 of the Idaho Transportation Department stated there are no plans to close the Interstate Bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, that spans the Snake River and connects Lewiston and Clarkston.
On Friday, misinformation circulated on social media about an impending closure after people saw workers on the bridge.
“We have not received any word that the state of Washington or the state of Idaho is planning to close the structure,” said Bob Schumacher, operations engineer for ITD. “It’s all just routine (work).”
Schumacher said the Washington Department of Transportation manages the structure under an agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department and the state of Washington. The bridge is inspected on a monthly basis.