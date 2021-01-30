The Public Health – Idaho North Central District announced Friday that it and area vaccine providers will begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for those in the 65-and-older priority group beginning Monday.
The district has a list of vaccine providers at idahopublichealth.com. Those who want to schedule an appointment through the district can go to www.idahoprepmod.com to search for a vaccine clinic near them.
Clinics will fill up fast, according to a North Central District news release, so those interested should check back regularly.
The five-county area in north central Idaho is currently receiving 1,375 doses per week, the news release said. As more vaccines are received, there will be more appointments.
According to current estimates, there should be enough vaccine doses available by the early summer for everyone who is recommended to have the shot, the North Central District news release said.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced Friday a new COVID-19 vaccination information webpage, designed to help people find when and where to get vaccinated and what to expect when they get to their appointment.
The new site can be found at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
The rollout of the vaccine in Idaho is the No. 1 priority, Little said in a news release.
“We are doing everything we can to get people vaccinated as safely, quickly, fairly and transparently as possible.”
The new resource offers one place where all Idahoans can find out when they are eligible to receive the vaccine and where to find the vaccine providers in their area.
The page also spells out which priority groups, by occupation and age, are next in line for the vaccine.
The North Central District reported 35 new cases of the virus Friday and no deaths. Clearwater and Idaho counties each had one positive case; Lewis County had three; Nez Perce County had seven; and Latah County had 23.
Whitman County received 14 new positive test results Friday, bringing the county total to 3,155. All cases are stable and self-isolating.
Asotin County reported seven new cases Friday for a total of 1,261. Two people in the county are currently being hospitalized.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow reported that as of Thursday, 32 total patients who have been admitted for inpatient care have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. That is an increase of two from the previous week. The hospital does not report on patient admissions or discharges to protect patient privacy.
People age 65 and older can now preregister to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through Gritman Medical Center. The preregistration form can be found at hipaa.jotform.com/gritmanmedical/vaccine.
Since Dec. 18, Gritman has vaccinated nearly 1,200 people in Latah County from priority Group 1. This includes health care workers, first responders and other high-priority populations.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported one new death at a long-term care facility in north central Idaho. Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center had one new death as of Friday, for a total of nine deaths during the pandemic.
No other new deaths at long-term care facility in the area were reported and infections increased only slightly at three area care centers. Good Samaritan Village in Moscow reported one new case for a total of 25; Advanced Care in Lewiston had one new case for a total of 33; and the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston reported four new cases for a total of 26.