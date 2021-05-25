Officials: More resources, less stigma are needed around treatment of mental health

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office hosted a community town hall Monday evening with panelists from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Lewiston Police Department and more to discuss long-term solutions to local mental health crises.
Earlier this month, Nez Perce County commissioners passed a proclamation naming May 17-21 as Mental Health Awareness Week. The county also enacted a Mental Health Court program to divert defendants toward mental health counseling rather than institutionalizing them.
Dustin Hibbard, patrol sergeant with the Lewiston Police Department and board president at First Step 4 Life recovery center, has worked on the front lines of mental health crises for over two decades. His major frustration stems from a lack of funding and resources nationwide.
“It’s difficult because law enforcement sort of becomes a catch-all,” Hibbard said. “We’re expected to be professional drivers, shooters, counselors and attorneys.”
Hibbard recounted his experience with a homeless man who peed himself near downtown in 40-degree weather. Every time officers would clean him up, he did it again the next day. The man didn’t belong in the hospital, according to Hibbard, but the department lacked resources to find other solutions.
“I’m a cop,” Hibbard said. “I don’t know what to do about this problem.”
Lana Schuerman, a licensed professional counselor and the clinical supervisor of Public Health – Idaho North Central District’s Forensic and Mobile Response Team, said solutions to crises of mental health require building a community around people.
“Notice that when we see someone out in the street doing questionable stuff the first thing we do is put them in jail,” Schuerman said. “The answer should be the opposite. Taking their rights away is not going to fix the problem.”
Schuerman hopes to decrease civil commitments and increase engagement with individuals before it comes to an arrest.
Nance Ceccarelli, chief civil deputy prosecutor at the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, works with cases of involuntary commitment. Many of the individuals she sees have disabilities or are dealing with issues related to substance abuse.
“Believe it or not, many of these other things going on with people that cause them to have difficulty functioning are actually not mental health disorders,” Ceccarelli said. “They fall into this statutory never-land so that under the involuntary piece or under the competency to perceive standards – we have absolutely nothing for them.”
As a result, many of these crises fall into the hands of the police department, hospital or local nonprofit organizations, none of which provide a long-term solution.
“Treatment of mental health is expensive,” Ceccarelli said. “The officers will encounter some of these people in the community. We deal with them a lot.”
Fayth Dickenson, board chair of Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest, said there’s a lack of awareness and knowledge about mental illnesses. Learning to recognize when it’s a mental illness and when it’s something else, Dickenson says, is a good place to start.
“One of the biggest gaps is that we don’t know how to act, and we don’t know what to say,” Dickenson said. “It’s OK to ask what people are doing. It’s OK to ask if they’re having thoughts of suicide.”
Jay Thomas, director of behavioral health at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, hopes to remove the stigma and normalize mental health awareness.
“You think mental illness, you don’t think mental health,” Thomas said. “Everyone in this room, including myself, has mental health needs. We all do.”
Thomas proposed an integration of primary care and mental health providers as a solution. It works successfully when the two are in the same office, according to Thomas, and can help mitigate any embarrassment someone might feel.
“It takes away that, ‘Oh, I’m going to walk to the mental health clinic,’” Thomas said. “No, I’m going to walk to my primary care provider.”
According to Hibbard, the department will continue to focus on finding treatment with an emphasis on “transformational versus transactional.”
“It needs to not be a fad for the month of May,” Hibbard said. “Mental health awareness needs to be a fad throughout the year.”
Palermo may be contacted at apalermo@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @apalermotweets.