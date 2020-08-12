An investigation by the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office has begun into the possible theft of public funds at the city of Lapwai.
“The Lapwai Mayor and City Council take these types of allegations seriously and immediately reported this to law enforcement,” Lapwai City Attorney Jennifer B. Douglass said. “An investigation has been opened by Detective Nicholas Woods at the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office and is ongoing at this time.”
Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman confirmed an investigation is underway.
Douglass said that the city had recently discovered evidence that suggested the theft of public funds.
“Anytime that theft of public funds is suspected, there are things that public officials would like to say,” Douglass said Tuesday. “However, this is an open investigation, and in order to protect that process, the city is not providing additional statements or press releases at this time.”