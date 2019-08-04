A preliminary investigation indicates a 50-year-old woman appears to have died of natural causes from a medical condition.
Law enforcement officers were summoned to an apartment in the 1200 block of 14th Street in Clarkston after the woman’s body was discovered there at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, said Asotin County Sheriff John Hildebrand.
Investigators from his department, as well as the Washington State Patrol and the Clarkston Police Department, were on the scene overnight.
Details, including the woman’s name, are being withheld while the investigation continues, possibly including an autopsy early this week, Hilderbrand said.