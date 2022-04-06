If Lewiston city councilors were elected by districts, it could be less expensive for candidates to win office, but it might make it more challenging to conduct elections
That was one of the possibilities that emerged at a Tuesday open house organized by the city of Lewiston.
At the event, Lewiston’s elected officials heard about three possible ways to select city councilors, all based on four-year terms, and listened to comments from the public.
The discussion is part of the community’s shift to a strong mayor form of government that replaced the previous structure, where the city manager oversaw the town’s day-to-day operations.
The city council is considering keeping the existing at-large system, where the top three vote-getters win and are selected by all of Lewiston’s registered voters.
Another possibility is electing city councilors by district. Each district, as much as possible, would contain about the same number of residents based on federal census numbers. Council members would have to live in the district they represent and be selected only by registered voters in their district.
A third option would be to number the seats and require candidates to specify what seat they were seeking. All Lewiston registered voters would be allowed to vote for all the seats on the ballot.
The next city council election will be in November 2023 and the town’s mayor will continue to be elected by all registered Lewiston voters regardless of how city councilors are selected.
Campaign and election costs are one of the factors city councilors are weighing.
While it usually doesn’t cost that much to run for city council, elections held by districts tend to be more affordable for candidates because they don’t have to reach as many people, said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson, who made a presentation about the differences among the systems based on some preliminary research he completed.
But that system could make it more challenging to conduct the election, according to an email from Nez Perce County Auditor and Clerk Patty Weeks, which Johnson read at the meeting.
The issues would be even more complicated if the district boundaries didn’t follow precinct lines, she wrote.
“There will be a greater election cost due to multiple ballot styles,” Weeks wrote.
A 1988 study found that councils elected at large were slightly more likely to favor raising taxes than those elected by district, Johnson said.
Councilor Rick Tousley said he was skeptical of that. The present councilors were elected at large and he doesn’t believe any of them sought office to raise taxes.
“We’re all accountable,” he said. “We’re approached in the grocery store. We’re approached at the places where we work.”
More than a half a dozen residents stated preferences for the different systems.
One resident suggested the council be structured such that two city councilors lived within the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District, two didn’t and two were elected at large.
State law could make it difficult to introduce that kind of system because it could be hard to structure six districts in a way that met requirements for how many voters live in each one, said Lewiston City Attorney Jana Gomez.
The council made no decisions at the meeting. A survey on the topic is expected to be put on the city’s website today at cityoflewiston.org and will run through late April.
Council President Hannah Liedkie encouraged Lewiston residents to take the survey and thanked those at the meeting for their comments.
“I know that I am going to go home and nerd out on a bunch of information from these questions because I want to make sure we’re making the right decision,” she said.
