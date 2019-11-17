The Quad Cities Drug Task Force released the names of the five people arrested in a large drug bust Friday morning in the Lewiston Orchards.
Task force members arrested Robert A. Risley, 40, on a felony charge of trafficking heroin after executing a search warrant at a residence in the 3100 block of Sixth Street, according to a news release. Also arrested were Michael D. Lansdowne, 38, for possession of heroin; Khristevia A. Mueller, 31, for possession of methamphetamine; Brett C. Sears, 35, for trafficking heroin; and Sydney A. Jones, 18, for trafficking heroin.
All the charges are felonies. Detectives seized heroin along with digital scales, plastic baggies and spoons with heroin residue. They also seized methamphetamine and glass pipes with methamphetamine residue along with many hypodermic needles, according to the news release.
Officers executed the warrant after a lengthy investigation and multiple complaints from local residents. Task force officers were assisted by detectives from the Lewiston Police Department and the department’s regional SWAT team. The task force is partially funded by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance to combat narcotics in southeastern Washington and western Idaho counties.