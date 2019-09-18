ASOTIN — The 54-year-old man who drowned Friday has been identified as Michael M. Tildon, of Clarkston, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office.
His next of kin has been notified, Undersheriff Jody Brown said.
Last week, Tildon was spotted struggling in the Snake River near Mulberry Beach, south of Asotin. Lifesaving measures and rescue efforts were attempted, but he was unable to be revived, Brown said.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Asotin County Fire District’s marine unit, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Fire Department paramedics and people at the scene.
Brown said it is not known how Tildon, who had been kayaking, ended up in the river. He was wearing a life jacket that was partially on, but it’s unclear if he was wearing it prior to the accident, the undersheriff said.