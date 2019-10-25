SALEM, Ore. — Oregon State Police have identified the man who died after being hit with a Taser during a confrontation with police as a 45-year-old Albany, Ore., resident.
The state police said late Wednesday that the Albany police had been trying to take James Plymell III into custody and that a physical altercation ensued, with the Taser used.
Oregon court records show that Plymell was convicted of unlawfully buying a gun, pleaded no contest to assault in the fourth degree, and faced other criminal charges going back years.
The four officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.